News / Cities / Pune News / SPPU to elect two members for management council

SPPU to elect two members for management council

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 17, 2023 05:42 AM IST

Two women candidates have applied from both groups. One member each will be selected from teachers’ and women’s groups

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Monday scrutinised applications to elect two members from the Vidya Parishad to its management council. With four applications rejected, polls will be held among three members from the teachers’ group and four members from the women’s group.

With four applications rejected, polls will be held among three members from the teachers’ group and four members from the women’s group. (HT PHOTO)
The varsity received 11 applications for the two posts, with seven for the teachers’ group. Four applications were rejected for not completing criteria conditions.

Two women candidates have applied from both groups. One member each will be selected from teachers' and women's groups.

Tuesday, October 17, 2023
