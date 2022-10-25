SPPU to evaluate 390 affiliated colleges sans NAAC accreditation

In a bid to improve the academics and administration of its affiliated colleges, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to evaluate 390 affiliated colleges which have not received the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation till now.

Post evaluation, these colleges will be given a chance to make improvements and failure to do so will invite action.

According to SPPU, there is a clause in the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016, Section 117, to evaluate affiliated colleges. The varsity has issued a circular along with a list of colleges instructing principals to submit details for evaluation process.

“It is necessary to provide quality education along with better facilities to students for colleges affiliated with the university. Yet, some colleges who have not received NAAC accreditation. After Diwali, we are going to carry out evaluation of 390 such affiliated colleges and decide whether to continue our association or not. A chance will be given to these colleges to improve their standards and if still they do not make changes, then action as per the university act will be taken against the college,” said Prof Sanjeev Sonawane, Pro Vice- Chancellor of SPPU.

The colleges need to submit basic details, courses held, number of staff, infrastructure details online to university. Then physical visit will be done by university officials to each of the college after Diwali vacations, and finally grades will be given to these college. As per the evaluation made, instructions for improvement will be given to college administration and if not done then university will be planning to take strict action.

One of the principals of affiliated colleges under evaluation said on condition of anonymity, “Colleges have suffered huge financial losses because of the Covid pandemic. We have started to recruit staff from this year only. It will at least take one more year to improve our facilities as well as academics quality.”