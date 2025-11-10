SPPU to grant one-year extension to students with expired registration

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Sunday decided to grant a one-year extension (N+2+1) to students whose academic validity or permanent registration number (PRN) has expired under the existing non-NEP (National Education Policy) pattern. The process of identifying eligible students has already begun. (HT)

According to the decision taken by the university authorities, students who have completed their N+2 duration or whose PRN validity has ended will now be allowed an additional year to complete their ongoing courses and appear for final examinations.

Prabhakar Desai, director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, said, “Even students whose validity period exceeds the N+2+1 structure will be permitted to complete the final year of their non-NEP course if they are currently enrolled in it.”

The process of identifying eligible students has already begun. The SPPU is currently classifying student data from its official database to determine those who fall under the expired duration category. The university said that a specific procedure and system for this process are being developed.

Further, Desai said, “Students need not panic or worry, as examination forms for all eligible students will be accepted separately once the process is finalised.”

The university will also conduct a detailed review of several aspects including academic year records (2025–26), attendance, completion of final-year requirements through the respective colleges, and course-wise duration as applicable under different programmes.

A separate examination schedule for such students will be announced later, and a detailed circular outlining the process will also be issued in due course.

The SPPU has urged students and parents to remain in touch only with the principals, directors, or examination officers of their respective colleges or departments for any clarification. The university has also appealed to people not to believe in rumours or unofficial information circulating elsewhere.

The administration has made it clear that all student data regarding academic validity or PRN will be verified solely from the university’s official database, and no external individual or group has been authorised to handle this process.