SPPU to offer courses in museology

Students will soon be able to pursue courses in museology at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The varsity in collaboration with Kelkar museum will start a research and study programme in museology science and museum management. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the same was recently signed at SPPU.

Museology is a multidisciplinary subject that encompasses different features of history, archaeology, research and archiving.

Under the initiative, a new department ‘museology and heritage study’ will start at SPPU. In the department, various diploma and degree courses will be offered. According to officials, the courses are likely to be offered from the next academic year.

Also, SPPU vice-chancellor is a lifetime member of the Kelkar museum for taking forward the collaboration of the museum and academics. While the current SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar who is about to retire in this week took the important decision of setting up a new department for the study of museums.

“Through the initiative, new opportunities for research and employment will be generated for students. Kelkar museum is one of the prominent museums in the state and students will benefit from their experiences,” said Prof Karmalkar.

Sudhanva Ranade, director of Kelkar museum, said, “It was the desire of Raja Dinkar Kelkar who started the museum to offer an academic course in museology. We are glad to start this new inning in academics with SPPU.”