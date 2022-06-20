SPPU’s first offline exams post-pandemic begin, 6 lakh students to appear
Graduate and post-graduate students of colleges affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) entered classrooms on Monday – after a break of two years – to appear for examinations. The exams kicked-off for engineering, architecture and pharmacy students, and other courses examination will soon follow.
Six lakh students will appear for the examination, which is being held in the traditional format, unlike the MCQ pattern used during online exams in the past two years.
“The offline exams have begun for engineering, pharmacy and architecture streams. Our aim is to complete all examinations by August end and declare results before September 15,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.
These exams are being held in four sessions - 9 to 11.30 am, 9 am to 12 noon, 2 to 4.30 pm and 2 to 5 pm. Till now, around 3.5 lakh students have filled their examination forms and around 2.5 lakh forms are in the process of submission.
Ramdas Zol, founder president of Dattakala Institutes Indapur said, “Students were well prepared for the exams. At our pharmacy and engineering colleges, there was rush of students since morning and the exam schedule given by the SPPU is good as there is plenty of time between two papers.”
The students were also enthusiastic to appear for offline exams. Manishree Dive, a pharmacy student, said, “It was a great experience to physically give the examination as we got tired of online exams. There are chances of scoring good marks in offline exams and I was preparing for it since the last two months.”
