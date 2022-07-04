SPPU’s Lalit Kala Kendra starts two certification courses in music
The centre for performing arts, known as Lalit Kala Kendra at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started two certificate courses in music in collaboration with the cultural centre. A course in Marathi fine music has been started which provides information on the basics of music. The age limit for admission to this course is 15 to 60 years of age.
The department has started another certificate course, ‘Music appreciation course’, on how to enjoy music. For this course, there is no age limit to take admission, said, officials.
This is the second batch of both courses and many senior citizens also take admission along with the students.
The course in Marathi fine music, includes Marathi lyric songs, drama music, devotional songs, ghazals, Lavani, etc. Singing with voice, vocabulary, use of the mic, notation, etc.
“Various expert artists provide information to the students. The duration of the course is five months and it will be conducted in blended mode, that is, both live and online. The course sessions will be conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm. The last date for admission application is July 15. Classes will commence from July 18,” said university officials.
Interested candidates can fill out the application form at https://forms.gle/z7SSpvzzxDDGv9Jq9
SPPU officials noted that the ‘Music appreciation course’ focuses on listeners who are curious about how to enjoy music.
“This course is useful for art students. It will include all types of music from all over the world, many streams from folk music to film music, Indian classical music and its singing-playing types, instruments, family, etc. will be introduced in this course. The course includes expert lectures, artist presentations, recordings and short films. The duration of the course is for four months and lectures will be on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm. The new batch will be from August to November this year. The last date for filling the application form is July 25,” said university officials.
Applications can be filled online at https://forms.gle/nEDEcZCkzigMLsgN8
