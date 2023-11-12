SPPU’s position plummets in the ‘QS Asia University Ranking 2024’

While the ‘QS Asia University Ranking 2024’ has been announced and seven universities in India have made it to the top 100 – including IIT Mumbai (40th rank), IIT Delhi (46th rank), IISC (52nd), IIT Madras (53rd) and IIT Kharagpur (61st) – the ranking of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has fallen to 210th (25.9 points) from 207th last year. Apart from the SPPU, the Symbiosis International University, too, has been included in this year’s ranking between 262 and 270. Last year, this university had been ranked between 351 and 400. (HT FILE)

IIT Mumbai has secured a total of 67.2 marks in the ‘QS Asia University Ranking 2024’ whereas it has stood 149th in the ‘QS World University Ranking 2024’. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge University, Oxford University, Harvard University, and Stanford University are the top five in the ranking. Four Chinese universities have made it to the top 10 of the ‘QS Asia University Ranking 2024’.

China’s Peking University has got the 1st rank while Hong Kong’s Hong Kong University has got the 2nd rank. The National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University have got the 3rd and 4th rank, respectively. Tsinghua University, Zhejiang University, and Fudan University have got the 5th, 6th and 7th ranks, respectively. South Korea’s Yonsei University and Korea University have got the 8th and 9th rank, respectively. The Chinese University of Hong Kong has got the 10th rank.

One-hundred-and-forty-eight universities in India have been included in the ‘QS Asia University Ranking 2024’. Apart from the SPPU, the Symbiosis International University, too, has been included in this year’s ranking between 262 and 270. Last year, this university had been ranked between 351 and 400.

Whereas students are unhappy with the decline in SPPU rankings. “From the last two years, SPPU rankings at various levels and in organisational competitions are plummeting due to various reasons. This has certainly impacted the academic and administrative facets of the university, so the university administration should seriously think about improving rankings,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of Students’ Helping Hand organisation.

