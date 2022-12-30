Home / Cities / Pune News / SSC, HSC timetable now available on official website

SSC, HSC timetable now available on official website

pune news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 09:11 PM IST

Students should ensure and recheck the dates with schools and junior colleges and confirm the time table before the examination

HSC exams will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2023 while SSC exam will be from March 2 to March 25, 2023. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByNamrata Devikar

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) officials on Friday confirmed that the final time table for HSC or Class 12 and SSC or Class 10 will now be available on the official website www.mahahsscboard.in.

Anuradha Oak, Secretary, MSBSHSE said, “We had earlier issued the tentative dates for the examination. The final time table is for these dates only. Students should ensure and recheck the dates with schools and junior colleges and confirm the time table before the examination.”

HSC exams will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2023 while SSC exam will be from March 2 to March 25, 2023.

Friday, December 30, 2022
