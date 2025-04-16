Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Staff contribute to build Karve’s statue

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 16, 2025 08:20 AM IST

The museum will house exhibits chronicling his life, personal belongings, and a curated collection of books written by or about Dhondo Keshav Karve

A statue of Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve, build by the financial contribution of teaching and non-teaching staff of SNDT Women’s University, Pune campus and its varsity officials, will be inaugurated by vice-chancellor professor Ujwala Chakradev on April 18 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the visionary educationist and social reformer.

A key highlight of the event will be the official inauguration of the historic Karve Kutir — a 109-year-old structure within the campus. (HT PHOTO)
A key highlight of the event will be the official inauguration of the historic Karve Kutir — a 109-year-old structure within the campus. (HT PHOTO)

Sheetal More, the centre’s Pune campus head, who spearheaded the initiative, said, “The project was made possible through the collective financial contributions of our teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as university officials.”

A key highlight of the event will be the official inauguration of the historic Karve Kutir — a 109-year-old structure within the campus where Maharshi Karve once resided — which has now been converted into the Karve Museum. The museum will house exhibits chronicling his life, personal belongings, and a curated collection of books written by or about him. A short documentary on Karve’s life will be screened on the campus’s screen wall.

Professor Ganesh Chavan, principal and member of SNDT Academic Council, said, “This is not merely a celebration, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to the ideals Maharshi Karve championed — women’s education, social reform, and selfless service.”

News / Cities / Pune / Staff contribute to build Karve’s statue
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On