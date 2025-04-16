Staff contribute to build Karve’s statue

A statue of Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve, build by the financial contribution of teaching and non-teaching staff of SNDT Women’s University, Pune campus and its varsity officials, will be inaugurated by vice-chancellor professor Ujwala Chakradev on April 18 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the visionary educationist and social reformer. A key highlight of the event will be the official inauguration of the historic Karve Kutir — a 109-year-old structure within the campus. (HT PHOTO)

Sheetal More, the centre’s Pune campus head, who spearheaded the initiative, said, “The project was made possible through the collective financial contributions of our teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as university officials.”

A key highlight of the event will be the official inauguration of the historic Karve Kutir — a 109-year-old structure within the campus where Maharshi Karve once resided — which has now been converted into the Karve Museum. The museum will house exhibits chronicling his life, personal belongings, and a curated collection of books written by or about him. A short documentary on Karve’s life will be screened on the campus’s screen wall.

Professor Ganesh Chavan, principal and member of SNDT Academic Council, said, “This is not merely a celebration, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to the ideals Maharshi Karve championed — women’s education, social reform, and selfless service.”