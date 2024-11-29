A 22-year-old staffer of Badruddin Abdultayeb arms store in Ravivar Peth, city’s first private weapons facility, stole 20 cartridges of .32 bore revolver between November 22 and November 26, according to the police. The shop owner, Adnan Firoze Bandukwala, 49, of Bohri Aali area has lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Aditya Chandan Maknoor, 22, who stays in the neighbourhood of Abeda Inamdar Senior College at Azam Campus in Camp. Staffer steals 20 cartridges from Pune’s first arms store

The shop was opened by its founder Badruddin Abdultayeb in 1942 and is one of the four such stores operational in the city. Inspector Ajit Jadhav of Faraskhana Police Station said that the accused stole cartridges kept in the cupboard of the licenced department room at the shop. The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) against the accused.