State approves ₹13 crore for development of Pachgaon Parvati hill in Pune
Pune: The state government has approved ₹13 crore to develop the Pachgaon Parvati hill (Taljai tekdi) to restore the ecology and increase green cover on the forest land.
Madhuri Misal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Parvati, gave the information at a press conference on Monday.
PMC has acquired 110-acre Taljai hill for development of forest park under the hill top hill slope category and 50 acres of Parvati Hill under transfer of development rights (TDR) for development of park. PMC and the forest department are executing a joint forest management project with the civic body executing the project on 812.5 acres and the latter on 987 acres of forest cover.
She said, “The development of forest land includes bamboo plantation, open air amphitheatre, construction of entrance gate, water management, yoga centre and children playground.”
No funds for development of 23 proposed villages
Misal said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is yet to allocate funds for development of newly merged 23 villages. She said, “The state government has started the process of including 23 new villages in corporation limits. These villages need primary health centres, water supply, solid waste management, sanitation, street light and sewerage treatment plant. However, the government has not allocated a single penny for these villages.”
The BJP MLA said that the government is yet to provide financial help to Ambil odha affected families despite many assurances. She said that the one per cent concession on stamp duty for women homebuyers without mention of loan limit could lead to misuse of facility.
