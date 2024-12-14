State board proposes starting the schools’ academic year from Apr 1

In what is being seen as a big step towards the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP), the steering committee has proposed to the government to start the academic year of schools in the state from April 1 instead of June 15, in keeping with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern. Under the new NEP, educational levels will be determined for various age groups which are said to be useful for the overall development of students. As per the information shared by the state education department, the implementation of this proposal will start from the academic year 2026-27. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the information shared by the state education department, the implementation of this proposal will start from the academic year 2026-27. Prior to that however, the government will take the necessary steps to create awareness about the new system among schools, teachers and parents. Thereafter, the final order will be issued by the state government. It is being said that this arrangement of ending the current academic year on March 31 and beginning the next one from April 1 will give students more time to study.

A senior education officer on condition of anonymity said, “The curriculum in the state will be prepared like the CBSE pattern. Special priority will be given to mathematics and science subjects. Apart from this, students will be given the option to choose subjects according to their interests. The ease of the curriculum will reduce the students’ anxiety, and they will be encouraged to think creatively.”

Not surprisingly, the response to this decision to start the academic year early is a mixed bag. Professor Santosh Gandhi, an education expert, said, “It is good that the state government too is upgrading and going by national standards like the CBSE of starting the academic year early. This will certainly help students to get more time for studies.”

Whereas Swarada Paranjpe, a teacher from a private school, said, “Since the last many years, the academic year has started in the month of June, and summer holidays are given in April and May. Changing this cycle will disturb the entire education system in the state.”