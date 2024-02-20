State board set with strict measures to conduct board exams this year

This year, around 15 lakh Class 12 students and 16 lakh Class 10 students (a total 31 lakh students) will appear for the examinations conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. While 1.80 lakh people will be working for the exams conducted by the state board. All necessary preparations for the examinations have been made by the state board and most importantly, special measures have been taken to curb cases of cheating. The Class 12 exams will start from February 21 while the Class 10 exams will start from March 1 this year. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Class 12 exams will start from February 21 while the Class 10 exams will start from March 1 this year. Accordingly, hall tickets have been made available to the students of both classes. Every year, cases of cheating, bogus students, group copying and papers going viral on social media come to the fore during the Class 10 and 12 exams. This year, the state board claims to have taken strict measures to curb all such malpractices. A copy free campaign is being implemented by the state board, and students will be given an extra 10 minutes in this year’s exams as well.

The Class 12 examination will be conducted at 3,320 examination centres while the Class 10 examination will be conducted at 5,086 centres in the state. In the Class 12 exam this year, students of the science stream are as many as those of the arts and commerce streams put together. In the state, a majority of the students appearing for the Class 12 exams are from the Pune and Mumbai regions. The officials have clarified that all necessary measures will be taken for the smooth conduct of the examination.

This year, the practical exams will be marked online and at the same time, the custodian who will be carrying the question papers will have to turn on the GPS while taking the paper from the given centre. Also, he/she will have to shoot a video through his/her mobile phone. Only a reliable person will be appointed as the custodian this year.

“While members of the flying squad who are travelling during the examination period will be given a new ID card this year. At the same time, instructions have been given to include senior teachers in the squad. The members of the flying squad will also take action with patience and counsel the students. At the same time, action will be taken where necessary and the report will be immediately sent to the state board,” said Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the state board.

“This year for the board examination, all the necessary instructions have been given to our officials by keeping in touch with all the components through video conferencing. Students also need to face the exam without any stress as all necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the examination without any malpractices,” he said.