State brings ‘school to doorstep’ to rebuild trust in public education system

Pune: The Maharashtra government launched an ambitious campaign to improve enrollment in government-run schools, particularly those managed by local bodies. Education minister Dada Bhuse announced the initiative on Sunday. Maharashtra government has launched campaign to improve enrollment in government-run schools, particularly those managed by local bodies. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Titled ‘School at Your Doorstep’ (Shala Aplya Dari), the initiative will be implemented between March and June 2026. It will focus on direct engagement with parents through home visits by teachers and school management committees, along with community outreach programmes.

Additionally, the department will promote semi-English instruction in government schools to cater to the growing preference for English-medium education. Officials said that “these measures will help restore confidence in government schooling and increase student enrollment.”

The state has also approved developing 405 government schools as ‘Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Model Schools’. And one school in each district will be developed into a sports-focused institution to nurture athletic talent.

Furthermore, the prize money for state-level science exhibitions has increased to encourage student scientific creativity and innovation, with the first prize set at ₹51,000. According to a government resolution issued on March 24, the revised prize structure will be implemented from the 2026-27 academic year.

According to Minister Bhuse, the government is working to create an environment where students develop skills beyond textbooks. He said, “These initiatives are not just policy decisions but a commitment to rebuild trust in the public education system and ensure that every child, whether in rural or urban areas, has access to quality education.”