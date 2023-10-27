News / Cities / Pune News / State education dept to establish computer centre in each district

State education dept to establish computer centre in each district

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Oct 27, 2023 10:36 PM IST

Maharashtra govt to establish multipurpose computer centres in every district to promote digital infrastructure and online education in the state. ₹60 crore fund allocated.

The Maharashtra state government has decided to establish a multipurpose computer centre in every district of the state to create a digital infrastructure for maximum use of technology in the education sector of the state and also for online education, training, and online assessment. This centre will have a capacity of 50 to 150 computers.

This centre will have a capacity of 50 to 150 computers. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The School Education Department issued a government resolution (GR) in this regard on Friday. According to the GR, “The department should establish an e-library and study centre in each district of the state to create digital infrastructure. The same is mentioned in the National Education Policy 2020.”

A fund of around 60 crore has also been sanctioned for the technology centre. On September 5, this year, a high-level secretary committee meeting was conducted to discuss this order, during which it was decided to establish computer centres in each district of the state.

The responsibility of implementing this scheme has been entrusted to Kailash Pagare, the state project director of the Maharashtra Primary Education Council.

While this decision has been welcomed by everyone in the education sector, Prof Kumar Mandake principal of a private school said, “There are still large numbers of students in our state who do not have access to basic computer knowledge. So setting up a computer centre in each district is a good step.”

