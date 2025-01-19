State forms district-level panels to remove encroachments on forts

The state government has constituted committees under the chairmanship of district collectors to address and remove encroachments on the forts. A detailed report aimed at preventing such encroachments will be prepared by the end of January, and enforcement actions will follow, said state minister for cultural affairs Ashish Shelar on Saturday. Maharashtra is home to 47 centrally protected forts, which fall under the Monuments Protection Act of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and 62 state-protected forts, managed by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums. (HT FILE)

Forts are an integral part of our cultural heritage. It is crucial to maintain the highest level of vigilance to prevent any encroachments at these sites, said Shelar.

“The committees will review encroachments and prepare fort-wise lists, which will be submitted to the state government. Between February 1 and May 31, anti-encroachment drives will be conducted to remove illegal structures. Monthly meetings will be held to monitor progress, and reports will be submitted to the state government periodically,” said Shelar.

Maharashtra is home to 47 centrally protected forts, which fall under the Monuments Protection Act of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and 62 state-protected forts, managed by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president of Maharashtra Cultural Policy Committee, applauded the move, noting, “The state government’s decision paves the way for the conservation and protection of forts. Implementing the recommendations of the cultural policy is a commendable step towards preserving Maharashtra’s heritage.”

Rahul Joshi, president of Sahyadri Giribhraman Sanstha, Junnar, also welcomed the initiative, saying, “Encroachments on forts are destroying their natural beauty and historical essence. The government’s decision is a step in the right direction to ensure these forts are protected for future generations.”

The newly formed committees will be chaired by district collectors and will include officials such as the police commissioner, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer, superintendent of police, municipal commissioner, and others.

These panels will also involve the chief executive officers of municipal councils, gram panchayats, deputy conservators of forests, superintendents of archaeology, assistant directors of archaeology, the regional port authority, the Maharashtra Maritime Board, and resident deputy collectors.