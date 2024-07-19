State gazetted officers’ body backs Pune collector

Pune: A day after the Pune police asked IAS officer Puja Khedkar to remain present in the city to record her statement with regards to the harassment complaint made against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase, the probationer has neither visited the city nor send any communication regarding the complaint. Khedkar had alleged harassment by the Pune collector. Pune District Co-ordination Committee of Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Association has dashed off letter to the Pune divisional commissioner extending support to Pune district collector Suhas Diwase. (HT FILE)

Meanwhile, Pune District Co-ordination Committee of Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Association has dashed off letter to the Pune divisional commissioner extending support to Diwase stating that Khedkar’s complaint was aimed at tarnishing the image of a senior IAS officer with impeccable credentials.

The letter issued by the association stated, “Diwase believes in transparency and accountability where government rules have to be followed in letter and spirit. Khedkar has levelled baseless allegations for her selfish motive and appropriate action must be taken against her. All the revenue and administrative officials are firmly behind the district collector for upholding the rule of law and service discipline.”

Meanwhile, regarding the complaint filed by Khedkar, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that he was in a meeting and would revert soon. Washim superintendent of police (SP) Anuj Tare said, “The IAS officer has recorded her preliminary statement before Washim police three days ago.”