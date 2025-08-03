State Government approves BSc Nursing College at YCM Hospital with 60 seats

In a boost to medical education and public healthcare in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the State government has granted final approval to establish a BSc Nursing College at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital, run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The new college, named the ‘Institute of Nursing Sciences’, will commence its operations with an intake of 60 students from the academic year 2025–26, officials announced on Saturday. (HT)

According to officials, the nursing college will be housed in the newly constructed 11-storey building on the YCM Hospital campus. Additionally, the classes and training sessions will be conducted on the third, fourth, and sixth floors of the said building. According to officials, the idea to establish a nursing college was first proposed in January 2022. Administrative and elected body approvals were granted through the Standing Committee on March 10, 2022, and the General Body on April 6, 2022.

This Nursing college marks a significant addition to PCMC’s medical education infrastructure. Since the inception of the Postgraduate Institute at YCM Hospital in 2018, over 240 postgraduate students have supported the hospital’s critical operations — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the launch of the nursing college, a new generation of trained nursing professionals will emerge to strengthen the city’s public healthcare system, said the YCM Hospital officials.

This initiative is a strategic investment in both public health and women’s empowerment. The Institute of Nursing Sciences will further enhance Pimpri Chinchwad’s growing stature as a hub for quality medical education and services, the officials said.

Dr Rajendra Wabale, dean, postgraduate institute, YCM Hospital, said, “The admissions for the BSc Nursing course will be carried out by the Maharashtra State CET cell and Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Mumbai. The move not only addresses the rising demand for qualified nursing professionals but also ensures affordable and accessible nursing education for eligible candidates from the PCMC region.”