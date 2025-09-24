State government issues 4,783 transgender identity cards

Since the launch of Maharashtra’s transgender policy in March 2024, the state government has issued 4,783 identity cards, 3,901 Aadhaar cards and 1,240 Ayushman Bharat cards to the third gender. The minister said that to bring transgender persons into the mainstream, special focus is given to education, healthcare, and employment. (HT)

Minister of state for social justice Madhuri Misal reviewed the implementation of the policy on Monday and briefed the media.

“With the aim of effectively implementing the transgender policy, of the 5,686 applicants, 4,783 individuals have been issued transgender identity cards in the state. The social justice department held a meeting to review the implementation of the policy announced by the state government on March 11, 2024,” she said.

The minister said that to bring transgender persons into the mainstream, special focus is given to education, healthcare, and employment. “The process of giving Aadhaar cards and Ayushman Bharat cards to the rest of registered transgenders will be completed soon,” she said, adding that committees will be formed at the department and district levels for the protection of transgenders and a district-wise survey campaign will be launched soon.

The social welfare department has decided to provide free counselling, treatment, and surgery through district-level medical boards. The government is considering including transgenders in its housing policy, as well as creating a separate category for them in government recruitment and educational institutions, officials said.