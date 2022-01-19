State government mulls establishment of an online university

PUNE Maharashtra state government is mulling to establish an ‘Online university’. The department of Higher and Technical Education has appointed a committee to prepare a report on the feasibility of such a university, its administrative structure, required resources, courses to be taught, and functioning of such universities abroad and in other Indian states. According to the government resolution issued by the administration, the idea behind such an online university is to facilitate higher education for the students who live in remote areas or far away from their education institutions in this pandemic era.

The ten-member committee consists of several senior higher education experts. RK Shevgaonkar former vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University has been appointed as the chairman of this committee. Shrivarmangai Ramanujam, IT head at Mumbai University will function as a coordinator for the committee. State government has asked the committee to submit a report in six months.

“Because of the Covid-19 pandemic colleges, universities in the state are teaching students through various online portals and applications. Students who live far away from their educational institutions cannot be present there regularly. Because of the online university students will not have to be physically present and they will not have to spend on accommodations, travelling.This option is viable for those students who want to take online education. It will also help to continue the uninterrupted education in this pandemic situation,” stated the government resolution issued by the Higher and Technical Education Department.

The ten-member committee constituted to study and define the feasibility of such a university had been tasked to prepare a detailed and a comprehensive report within six months. The committee has been asked to study the online universities in developed countries and to form the policy based on that for Maharashtra. Also, it will have to check the legalities related to its establishment. The recommendations related to the basic facilities, Human Resource, and other equipment are expected to be included in this report. The committee will also have to finalise the eligibility criteria of the teachers, staffers to be hired by this university. With such basic and essential points the committee has been asked to prepare a comprehensive report related to the formation of such a university.