 State govt applies UDCPR for 23 merged villages
State govt applies UDCPR for 23 merged villages

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 20, 2024 06:14 AM IST

On March 15 this year, Dr. Pratima Bhadane, the joint secretary of the State government’s urban development department, issued an order to implement UDCPR in 23 merged villages

The Government of Maharashtra has applied the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) to 23 villages merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). This move aims to simplify procedures, which will particularly help small property owners and developers. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will give permission for building construction and development as the planning authority for these 23 merged villages.

Residents of 23 merged villages near Pune had been urging the State government to implement UDCPR. (HT PHOTO)

On March 15 this year, Dr. Pratima Bhadane, the joint secretary of the State government’s urban development department, issued an order to implement UDCPR in 23 merged villages. These villages were added to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits by the state government in 2021, having been part of the PMRDA.

Residents of 23 merged villages near Pune had been urging the State government to implement UDCPR. Real estate development in these areas had stalled because the development plan prepared by PMRDA had not received final approval. This delay was affecting building permissions and causing complications in construction rules. The population in these areas was projected to grow significantly, making it crucial to resolve these issues and facilitate development. Implementing the UDCPR will streamline the process, benefiting small property owners and developers. It also helps boost the availability of affordable housing projects, enhances the ease of doing business, and aids developers in better managing their resources.

Sunil Marale, joint director of planning, PMRDA said, “Till date, PMRDA is applying their own development rules to grant permission to development in PMRDA region as the state was excluded from PMRDA when they implemented UDCPR in 2020. Now, the State authorities approved UDCPR to govern real estate development and bring uniformity in the width of roads and, the size of rooms, to increase the stock of affordable housing projects. However, these are applicable to only 23 merged villages in the PMC limit.

Currently, PMRDA is still granting building development and construction permission in the 23 merged villages, even though they are now part of PMC. Meanwhile, PMC is working on developing infrastructure in these villages. PMRDA has prepared a draft Development Plan (DP) and sent it to the state government for approval, but it is still pending.

Pune
