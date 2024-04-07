 State govt declares public holiday on poll days - Hindustan Times
State govt declares public holiday on poll days

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 08, 2024 06:26 AM IST

According to the district election office Baramati will go to polls on May 7 May and Maval, Pune and Shirur constituencies go to polls on May 13

The Maharashtra government has announced public holiday in all the Lok Sabha constituencies on the polling days in the state.

As per notification of state government, the public holiday will also be applicable to voters who are out of the constituencies for work. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
As per notification of state government, the public holiday will also be applicable to voters who are out of the constituencies for work. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the district election office Baramati will go to polls on May 7 May and Maval, Pune and Shirur constituencies go to polls on May 13.

As per notification of state government, the public holiday will also be applicable to voters who are out of the constituencies for work.

Also, state and central government offices, semi-government offices, public enterprises and other institutions will remain closed.

“In order to increase the voter turnout in the election, a large scale public awareness is being created,” said collector and district election officer Suhas Diwase.

