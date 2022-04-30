State govt to start oncology radiation centres in Pune, three other districts
PUNE As a measure to strengthen the public health infrastructure, health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state would start oncology radiation centres in four districts of the state, including Pune.
Tope also announced that cath labs would be started in all districts which do not have a medical college.
Following the cabinet meeting on Thursday, Tope said, “To strengthen the public health infrastructure, the state government has decided to use the funds which we could save from the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Yojana (MPJAY) from last year. We could save about ₹250 crores which will now be used to set up oncology radiation centres in four districts of the state including, Pune, Jalna, Ratnagiri and Thane.”
“As of now, there is a two-month waiting period among cancer patients for chemotherapy after diagnosis,” he said.
MPJAY is a health insurance scheme by the state government for all those who hold a ration card and can avail treatment free of cost in private hospitals that are registered with MPJAY. The scheme was essential during both the waves of Covid-19 as many could avail treatment in private hospitals as government hospitals were full.
“The cath labs would be set up for the treatment of heart-related ailments like angiography and angioplasty,” said Tope.
-
Power crisis: UP to transport 10 lakh MT coal to thermal plants by road
The decision to transport coal to thermal plants by road, to overcome the shortage of rail wagons, was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by UP Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj, who is also chairman of all other energy corporations, including UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL), here on Saturday.
-
At 43.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi records second hottest April in 27 years: IMD
IMD director general (meteorology), M Mohapatra, said that India as a whole recorded the fourth hottest April in the last 121 years. Northwest and central India, meanwhile, recorded the hottest April month since the stipulated time.
-
Rain, cool breeze bring respite from heat wave spell in Bihar
Residents of Bihar heaved a sigh of relief as the weather turned pleasant on Saturday in most parts of the state, with light rain and cool breeze abating heat wave conditions. According to officials of Patna Meteorological Centre, after an intense heatwave spell this week, the maximum temperature plunged below 40 C at the majority of places and no place in the state experienced heatwave conditions after a gap of six days since April 24.
-
Delhi's daily Covid tally dips slightly with 1,520 new cases
The total number of patients who recuperated from Covid-19 touched 18,51,184 after 1,412 fresh recoveries were reported on Saturday. On Friday, as many as 1,246 new recoveries were recorded, the bulletin data revealed.
-
Nitish inaugurates Bihar’s first grain- based ethanol plant at Purnia
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday unveiled state's first grain-based ethanol plant in Purnia and said it will benefit farmers, especially maize and paddy growers of Purnia and Kosi divisions comprising seven districts. State's industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said about 20 per cent ethanol could be blended into fuel, resulting in reduction of fuel prices in India. The plant, situated at Ganeshpur Parora, about 12 km from Purnia town, is spread over 15 acres of land.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics