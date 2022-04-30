State govt to start oncology radiation centres in Pune, three other districts

PUNE As a measure to strengthen the public health infrastructure, health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state would start oncology radiation centres in four districts of the state, including Pune.

Tope also announced that cath labs would be started in all districts which do not have a medical college.

Following the cabinet meeting on Thursday, Tope said, “To strengthen the public health infrastructure, the state government has decided to use the funds which we could save from the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Yojana (MPJAY) from last year. We could save about ₹250 crores which will now be used to set up oncology radiation centres in four districts of the state including, Pune, Jalna, Ratnagiri and Thane.”

“As of now, there is a two-month waiting period among cancer patients for chemotherapy after diagnosis,” he said.

MPJAY is a health insurance scheme by the state government for all those who hold a ration card and can avail treatment free of cost in private hospitals that are registered with MPJAY. The scheme was essential during both the waves of Covid-19 as many could avail treatment in private hospitals as government hospitals were full.

“The cath labs would be set up for the treatment of heart-related ailments like angiography and angioplasty,” said Tope.