State health dept issues notice to four private hospitals for lapses

The state public health department on Friday issued notices to four private hospitals after finding lapses in non-compliance of norms. The state public health department on Friday issued notices to four private hospitals after finding lapses in non-compliance of norms. (HT PHOTO)

The health department officials during its special drive conducted inspections of private hospitals in the city and found alleged irregularities and violations of health norms. The show cause notices were issued to Sahyadri hospitals at Karve Road, Ahmednagar Road and Hadapsar, and Surya Sahyadri Hospital at Kasba Peth.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The inspections were conducted following complaints from citizens and patients.

The hospitals have been asked to submit their reply to the notice by January 5, 2024, said officials.

As per the notices, the hospitals were found to have violated the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021, Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act 2021 and Bio-Medical Waste Disposal Rules 2016. The hospitals were inspected for compliance with various regulations, including infection control, structural audit, fire safety rules and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) norms.

During the inspection of Sahyadri Hospital at Karve Road, the officials found violation of the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021. The hospital was found making no efforts towards involvement in National Health Programmes. There was no grievance record book, no appointment of a grievance redressal officer and the treatment tariff was not displayed.

The hospital was also found flouting the Bio-Medical Waste Disposal Rules 2016. The health department has questioned why the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) licence of Sahyadri Hospital on Ahmednagar Road should not be cancelled and the four hospitals sealed, reads the notice.

The Sahyadri Hospital on Ahmednagar Road despite being National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) accredited, the surgery department at the hospital was found unhygienic. The registration and qualification certificates of doctors were not displayed.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “The civic body regularly takes action against hospitals not following the norms and the inspection is done every six months. We have taken action against the hospitals in the past. The ward medical officer and zonal medical officer regularly inspect hospitals.”

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, said, “We have formed a special team to conduct surprise visits and inspection. Even the mandatory basic rules were found to be neglected.”

The Sahyadri Hospitals released a statement mentioning that there are a few minor concerns raised by the officials during the audit and written response to the notice will be given before the deadline.