State okays 31.64-km Pune Metro phase 2 stretch

The Maharashtra government has approved a 31.64-km stretch of Pune metro phase 2 at the cabinet meeting on Monday. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (Maha-Metro) project includes two crucial routes — Khadakwasla to Kharadi via Swargate and Hadapsar, and Nal Stop to Manik Baug via Warje. The Khadakwasla-Swargate-Hadapsar-Kharadi route will cover 25.518 km, with 22 stations, and has an estimated cost of ₹ 8,131.81 crore. The Nal Stop-Warje-Manik Baug route will span 6.118 km, featuring six stations, and will cost ₹ 1,765.38 crore.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹9,897.19 crore with 28 stations planned on the new elevated routes spanning 31.64 km. The project will kick-start after the Centre’s approval.

The Khadakwasla-Swargate-Hadapsar-Kharadi route will cover 25.518 km, with 22 stations, and has an estimated cost of ₹8,131.81 crore. The Nal Stop-Warje-Manik Baug route will span 6.118 km, featuring six stations, and will cost ₹1,765.38 crore.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had forwarded the draft detailed project report (DPR) to the state government in August last year.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, stated, “The new metro lines will help reduce traffic congestion on major stretches like Sinhagad Road, Karve Road, and Solapur Road and help connecting commuters to key areas like Pimpri-Chinchwad, Ramwadi, Vanaz, and Swargate.”

Pune Member of Parliament Muralidhar Mohal said, “The Khadakwasla-Swargate-Hadapsar-Kharadi and Nal Stop-Dahanukar Colony-Warje-Manik Baug metro lines have been approved by the Mahayuti government in the cabinet meeting. The approval will further strengthen Pune’s metro network and improve public transportation in the city.”

Prior to the approval, the state government allocated ₹1 crore for the preparation of the alternative analysis report (AAR) and DPR for Pune Metro Phase 2. The order was issued by Vijay Chaudhari, deputy secretary, State Urban Development Department, last Friday.

Maha-Metro was commissioned to prepare DPR and AAR for seven new metro extensions, totalling 82.5 km under Phase 2. These extensions included the Khadakwasla-Kharadi and Paud Phata-Manik Baug routes, as well as additional extensions from Ramwadi to Wagholi and Vanaz to Chandni Chowk. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has agreed to fund 50% of the total cost of the project.