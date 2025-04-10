State panel submits report on pregnant woman’s death 

A state-appointed committee formed by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has submitted its detailed investigation report into the death of 37-year-old Tanisha alias Ishwari Sushant Bhise, the officials said. Tanisha’s husband, Sushant, is the personal secretary of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe. According to officials, the preliminary inquiry revealed lapses in handling a critical maternal case by DMH. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry headed by the joint charity commissioner, Pune. The committee visited DMH on Saturday and initiated its investigation. The committee submitted its report on Tuesday.

According to officials, the preliminary inquiry revealed lapses in handling a critical maternal case by DMH. The hospital has been accused of failing to provide emergency care when it was most needed.

Gorkhe, said, “The investigation report has been submitted to the Chief Minister, Fadnavis, and the issue was discussed in the cabinet. We have been demanding a case be filed against Dr Sushrut Ghaisas. The hospital should take responsibility for the twins, who lost their mother due to their fault. I have full trust in the chief minister, who has assured justice and stern action in the incident,” he said.

He further said that Dr Ghaisas is at fault and has resigned claiming harassment but never accepted his mistake.

The Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday again recorded the statement of the Bhise family for the Maternal Death Audit. “The family was not in a mental state to give their statements earlier, due to which their statements were recorded on Wednesday. The report will take some time, as we are investigating the case in detail. The report will be submitted to the state government soon,” Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief said.