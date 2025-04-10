Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State panel submits report on pregnant woman’s death 

ByVicky Pathare 
Apr 10, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry headed by the joint charity commissioner, Pune

A state-appointed committee formed by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has submitted its detailed investigation report into the death of 37-year-old Tanisha alias Ishwari Sushant Bhise, the officials said. Tanisha’s husband, Sushant, is the personal secretary of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe. 

According to officials, the preliminary inquiry revealed lapses in handling a critical maternal case by DMH. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to officials, the preliminary inquiry revealed lapses in handling a critical maternal case by DMH. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry headed by the joint charity commissioner, Pune. The committee visited DMH on Saturday and initiated its investigation. The committee submitted its report on Tuesday.  

According to officials, the preliminary inquiry revealed lapses in handling a critical maternal case by DMH. The hospital has been accused of failing to provide emergency care when it was most needed. 

Gorkhe, said, “The investigation report has been submitted to the Chief Minister, Fadnavis, and the issue was discussed in the cabinet. We have been demanding a case be filed against Dr Sushrut Ghaisas. The hospital should take responsibility for the twins, who lost their mother due to their fault. I have full trust in the chief minister, who has assured justice and stern action in the incident,” he said.  

He further said that Dr Ghaisas is at fault and has resigned claiming harassment but never accepted his mistake. 

The Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday again recorded the statement of the Bhise family for the Maternal Death Audit. “The family was not in a mental state to give their statements earlier, due to which their statements were recorded on Wednesday. The report will take some time, as we are investigating the case in detail. The report will be submitted to the state government soon,” Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief said. 

News / Cities / Pune / State panel submits report on pregnant woman’s death 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On