Dozens killed in Kyiv, Zelensky says Moscow planning ground offensive: Latest in Russia-Ukraine war

"Those who allowed this to happen must be held accountable for their decisions... ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas," Zelensky said in a post on X as Ukraine and Russia have intensified long-range strikes on each other in recent months.

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The depot was owned by the Ukrainian military and stored drones, shells and other munitions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message after the attack.

Amid the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, at least 37 people were killed and several others injured after Russia reportedly struck an arms depot near Kyiv overnight, sparking fires and explosions on Saturday.

37 killed, several injured At least 37 people were killed, among them the mayor of the nearby town of Dmytrivka, Kyiv region governor Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram, AFP reported. "Rescuers and all relevant services are continuing their operations at the scene of the tragedy," he was quoted as saying.

The depot was located in the town of Myla, on Kyiv's western outskirts.

Notably, Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said that a "lesson" had not been learned following a previous deadly strike on a munitions depot near Kyiv in July.

Zelensky also said that ammunition should not be stockpiled near homes, after the Russian strike on a warehouse near Kyiv sparked explosions and killed several.

"There are regulations in place -- ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas. Appropriate conclusions will certainly be drawn," Zelensky said in a post on X.

In separate attacks on Ukraine, three people were killed on Saturday, including a two-year-old infant in Kyiv and a 14-year-old girl in the capital's outer suburbs, the report added, citing officials. Nine people were injured, of which three are said to be in critical condition.

Ukraine says Russia planning ground invasion Russia is planning a ground offensive against Kyiv and Chernihiv, Ukrainian officials told Bloomberg, citing intelligence input.

“Our priority is not to allow Russians to launch any offensive actions at all,” Palisa was quoted as saying. Earlier, CIA Director John Ratcliffe made a surprise trip to Moscow for meetings with officials there.

Russia says it has captured three villages in Ukraine The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday that Russian troops had captured the village of Khrapivshchyna in Ukraine's Sumy region, and the villages of Andriivka and Rubizhne in the Donetsk region, state news agency TASS reported.

With inputs from agencies