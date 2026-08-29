China purges top generals in corruption crackdown: What is the India border link?
Last month, Xi urged senior leaders of the ruling Communist Party to deepen the fight against corruption in the military.
China on Friday removed two senior military officers from its supreme military command body, the Central Military Commission, in the latest shake-up of the country’s top military leadership.
The removal of Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli follows investigations over suspected serious violations of discipline and law and leaves just two active members on the formerly seven-member commission, including President Xi Jinping himself, Reuters reported, citing Xinhua.
Zhang was second-in-command under Xi as vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and a member of China's elite Politburo. Liu was a CMC member and chief of staff of the CMC's Joint Staff Department.
Also Read: US revises China-linked hacking claims, says agencies were only targets
Also Read: Is China suppressing flood information from Tibet side? Nepal says toll crossed 500, Beijing reports 5 deaths
The military has been one of the main targets of a broader corruption crackdown ordered by Xi in 2012. Last month, Xi urged senior leaders of the ruling Communist Party to deepen the fight against corruption in the military. The years-long campaign has seen scores of senior officials and top generals investigated, removed and purged, Reuters report added.
China has parallel Communist Party and state CMC structures but they function as a single institution. Friday's announcement by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress concerns Zhang and Liu's positions in the state CMC.
They have not been formally or publicly stripped of their posts in the Central Military Commission of the ruling Communist Party.
12 lawmakers lose seats
Zhang and Liu's names were removed from an updated list of deputies published by China's parliament, the National People's Congress, on Friday, indicating that they had officially lost their seats, along with 10 other lawmakers.
Among them are Lieutenant General Zhong Shaojun, former director of the CMC General Office and General Ju Qiansheng, a former commander of the military's Strategic Support Force.
The list also included Gao Shiwen, former mayor of the southern Chinese city of Nanchang, who previously worked at state-owned aerospace and defence giant China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
Zhao Zongqi removed
Separately, China's top political advisory body on Wednesday stripped Zhao Zongqi, a former commander of the Western Theatre Command during the 2020 China-India border clashes, of his membership.
(With inputs from Reuters)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More