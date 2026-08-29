Uttar Pradesh STF arrests two wanted criminals hiding in Lucknow, Pune

The Uttar Pradesh STF arrested two wanted criminals in separate intelligence-based operations after tracking them to locations outside their home districts, officials said on Saturday. One, carrying a ₹50,000 reward, was arrested in Lucknow in connection with a case in Azamgarh, while another, also carrying a ₹50,000 reward and wanted in a murder case in Unnao, was arrested in Pune. The arrests highlight the STF’s intensified efforts to track wanted and reward-declared criminals who move to other districts or states to evade arrest. One criminal, carrying a ₹50,000 reward, was arrested in Lucknow in connection with a case in Azamgarh, while another, also carrying a ₹50,000 reward and wanted in a murder case in Unnao, was arrested in Pune. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In Lucknow, the STF arrested Pramod Kumar, a resident of Azamgarh, near Globe Park in the Qaiserbagh area around 5.30 pm on Friday. Kumar was wanted in a case registered at Kotwali Nagar police station in Azamgarh under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act, and a ₹50,000 reward had been announced for information leading to his arrest.

The arrest followed surveillance by an STF team deployed in the Lucknow commissionerate to track wanted criminals. Officials said an informer tipped off the team that Pramod would arrive at Globe Park to meet an acquaintance.

The STF alerted local police and kept the area under surveillance. Pramod was identified and arrested after the informer confirmed his identity.

During interrogation, Pramod allegedly told the STF that he had been hiding in Lucknow to evade arrest in the Gangsters Act case. According to the STF, 12 criminal cases are registered against him under various laws, including the IPC, BNS, Arms Act, Gangsters Act and Excise Act. His criminal record dates back to 2009, with several cases also registered in 2024.

In the second operation, the STF arrested Rafiq Qureshi alias Lalli, who was wanted in a murder case in Unnao, in Pune on Thursday. Qureshi, a resident of Turiqiya village under Gangaghat police station in Unnao, was arrested near Heritage Hotel in the Kharadi area around 9.15 am.

He was wanted in an FIR from 2025, registered at Achalganj police station under Sections 3(5), 103(1) and 238 of the BNS. A ₹50,000 reward had been declared for his arrest.

He was wanted in connection with an FIR registered at Achalganj police station in 2025 under Sections 3(5), 103(1) and 238 of the BNS. A ₹50,000 reward had been announced for information leading to his arrest.

According to the STF, Qureshi allegedly confessed to killing Imran alias Kale of Achalganj on July 6, 2025, with the help of Farman alias Chunna. He allegedly fled to Pune after his name surfaced during the investigation and began working as a pickup-loader driver.

Qureshi was produced before a court in Pune, which granted his transit remand. He was subsequently brought to Unnao and handed over to Achalganj police for further legal proceedings.