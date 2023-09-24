State sends Indrayani river rejuvenation project to Centre for approval

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has received approval from the State government for its ambitious Indrayani river rejuvenation project and has forwarded a proposal to the Central government for approval. PMRDA has received approval from the State government for its ambitious Indrayani river rejuvenation project (HT FILE PHOTO)

The project includes the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal area, along with 46 surrounding villages, including pilgrimage sites like Dehu and Alandi situated along the Indrayani riverbanks.

Last month, the project was presented to the committee appointed by the State government’s Environment Department. It got ‘in-principle’ approval from the State government and now the State has given final approval to the project on September 20.

The pollution of the Indrayani river has long been caused by the discharge of home and industrial sewage and sludge. The project’s primary objective is to devise a comprehensive plan for the river’s restoration, cleaning, and purification.

Furthermore, the plan includes the development of riverfronts at strategic locations along the riverbanks. The project will also evaluate the feasibility of establishing a water transport system within the river and propose the installation of gates if deemed necessary.

Ashok Bhalkar, chief engineer, Engineering Department, PMRDA said, “The proposal for the Indrayani river rejuvenation project has been officially submitted to the National Directorate of River Protection. Funding for pollution control measures will be a collaborative effort, with the Central and State governments contributing in a 60:40 ratio of the capital cost. Currently, a detailed project report with a budget of ₹577.16 crore has been submitted to the Government of Maharashtra, and the central government is expected to approve it soon.”

PMRDA will compile a pre-feasibility report, a master plan, and a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The scope of this initiative extends to encompass 54 villages and towns on both sides of the Indrayani River, with a focus on mitigating pollution through wastewater treatment.

Three municipal councils – Lonavla, Talegaon Dabhade, and Alandi – two nagar panchayats – Vadgaon and Dehu – as well as the Dehu Cantonment Board and 46 additional gram panchayats – are involved in the project.

The Indrayani River is 103.5 kilometres long (from Kurwande village to a part of the Bhima River at Tulapur), and the project comprises 18 kilometres under the authority of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Notably, the PCMC has been tasked with project management on both sides of the river.

The balance of 85.5 kilometres has been entrusted to the PMRDA.

Earlier, the PMRDA had decided to undertake the rejuvenation of the Indrayani River under the ‘Namami Gange’ programme initiated by the Central government. A DPR was drafted by the PMRDA, College of Engineering Pune (COEP), and Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited (WAPCOS), a central government enterprise.