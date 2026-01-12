State to redraw blue, red flood lines after fresh survey: CM

The Maharashtra government will undertake a fresh survey to redraw blue and red flood lines across the state including Pimpri-Chinchwad; and frame new development control and promotion regulations (DCPR) based on flood mitigation measures. The announcement was made by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday. The chief minister further said that the state has prepared a ₹2,300-crore project for the rejuvenation of the Pavana, Mula and Indrayani rivers. (HT FILE)

Fadnavis was addressing a public meeting in Akurdi when he said that the revised norms will be modelled on Kolhapur where flood mitigation-based planning has been implemented. The move is expected to bring relief to thousands of residents and property owners facing development restrictions in areas adjacent to rivers.

The existing blue and red flood lines under the unified DCPR are based on assumptions made nearly a century ago, resulting in technical difficulties, the chief minister said. “Development in many riverbank areas has come to a standstill and the government has received several complaints from citizens,” Fadnavis said.

Kolhapur has addressed similar challenges by revising its DCPR and clearly defining construction norms in flood-prone zones, Fadnavis said. “Rules were framed specifying what kind of construction is permissible in flood-like situations. People accepted these norms, and development continued in a planned and safe manner,” he said.

For Pimpri-Chinchwad, modern technology will be used to ensure a permanent solution. “Satellite imagery and geospatial data will be used along with flood mitigation systems to scientifically redraw blue and red flood lines. Necessary amendments will also be made to the unified DCPR,” Fadnavis said.

The announcement comes amid concerns over unauthorised construction along rivers. Last year, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had identified 2,534 illegal structures within blue flood line zones along the Pavana, Indrayani and Mula rivers, including 1,392 residential and 1,118 commercial units. The civic body had proposed phased action against these constructions.

The chief minister further said that the state has prepared a ₹2,300-crore project for the rejuvenation of the Pavana, Mula and Indrayani rivers. He said that several long-pending civic issues in Pimpri-Chinchwad have been resolved, including the 12.5% development return issue which had been pending for over two decades. Fadnavis said penal charges have been withdrawn with retrospective effect, freehold issues of authority-affected lands have been resolved, and the long-pending issue of property cards will be addressed on priority.