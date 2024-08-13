 Stationmasters hold protest for various demands  - Hindustan Times
Stationmasters hold protest for various demands 

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 13, 2024 10:14 AM IST

For various demands pending with the Ministry of Railways, the Association of Railway Stationmasters staged protest on Monday

Pune: For their various demands pending with the Ministry of Railways, the Association of Railway Stationmasters (AISMA) across the country held a protest on Monday at 68 Railway divisional offices across the country. Meanwhile, the stationmasters protested in front of the divisional office in Pune as well. As per the information given by the association, several demands were made in which vacancies in the stationmaster cadre should be filled immediately to ensure safety in train operations. Another demand made by the association was supervisor stationmaster should be appointed at all major stations in the Pune division for the convenience of passengers.  

For various demands pending with the Ministry of Railways, the Association of Railway Stationmasters staged protest on Monday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)
Commenting after the protests, Dhananjay Chandratre, AISMA president said, “Stationmasters are working at the railway stations day and night overcoming different crises. Even after a night shift, many stationmasters do not get their allowance and even security allowance is not given. We will get what is rightfully ours.” 

News / Cities / Pune / Stationmasters hold protest for various demands 
