Stationmasters hold protest for various demands 

Pune: For their various demands pending with the Ministry of Railways, the Association of Railway Stationmasters (AISMA) across the country held a protest on Monday at 68 Railway divisional offices across the country. Meanwhile, the stationmasters protested in front of the divisional office in Pune as well. As per the information given by the association, several demands were made in which vacancies in the stationmaster cadre should be filled immediately to ensure safety in train operations. Another demand made by the association was supervisor stationmaster should be appointed at all major stations in the Pune division for the convenience of passengers.

