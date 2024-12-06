Menu Explore
Steady progress on Pune Metro phase 1 extension from PCMC to Nigdi

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 06, 2024 10:54 PM IST

With passenger services on the existing phase 1 metro lines receiving good response, the Maha-Metro has initiated extensions at both ends of phase 1 – northward toward Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti) and southward toward Swargate

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has started work on the phase 1 extension of the Pune Metro from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti) in September, and is making steady progress on the same.

The PCMC to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti) extension is an elevated line with a total length of 4.51 kilometre. (HT PHOTO)
The PCMC to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti) extension is an elevated line with a total length of 4.51 kilometre. The project is progressing steadily with work completed on 28 out of a total 151 foundation works, 13 out of a total 151 pier works, and 201 out of a total 1,337 segment castings.

Hemant Sonawane, director (public relations), said, “We have started work on the segment castings and foundation works. The tenders have been floated and will be awarded soon. We have to complete the work in three years.”

Meanwhile, the Maha-Metro is working to acquire land for the Pimpri to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti) extension for which 15 locations are required from the PCMC for metro stations, entrances and parking. Negotiations are also underway with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and private landowners. Unlike the 30-year lease for the stretch between Dapodi and Pimpri, the Maha-Metro is seeking permanent ownership of land for financial sustainability.

The Pimpri to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti) metro line will include four new stations at Chinchwad, Khandoba Mal Chowk (Akurdi), Tilak Chowk (Nigdi), and Bhakti Shakti Chowk. The success of the project depends on land acquisition and necessary approvals. The PCMC is under pressure to transfer the land, with the final decision still pending.

