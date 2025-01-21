Steel company MD injured in open firing in Chakan 

A 34-year-old managing director and partner of the Kailash Steel Enterprise in Chakan was injured in an open firing incident that took place on Monday morning in the Chakan Industrial Area. Following the incident, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police formed 10 teams to nab the accused. After the incident, the company supervisor and other staffers rushed him to the nearby hospital for further medical treatment. (VIDEO GRAB)

The incident was reported at around 10:50 am in the company premises when two unidentified individuals fired two rounds at Ajay Vikram Singh, a resident of Hinjewadi and originally from Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

According to Mahalunge MIDC Police, two unidentified individuals wearing helmets and riding on black motorcycles fired two rounds from their country-made pistol towards Singh. After the firing, the accused escaped towards Varale-Bhamboli village.

After the incident, the company supervisor and other staffers rushed him to the nearby hospital for further medical treatment. The company supervisor informed the police about the incident.

Nitin Gitte, police inspector at the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, stated, “One bullet wounded the victim around the lower region of the chest, while another struck him in the lower back. He is in the hospital and being monitored by the doctors.”

Shivaji Pawar, DCP Zone 3 of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police said, “As of now there is no extortion or financial thing that came out in this incident. Our 10 teams are on the field to nab the accused. We are trying to find out all possible angles to nab the accused.’’

Mahalunge MIDC Police have launched a full investigation into the attack and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to track down the perpetrators.

Mohan Patil, director, Federation of Chakan Industries Association and vice-president of Asia West KSB India Limited said even after frequent police meetings, crime in the industrial belt persists.

“Earlier, it was limited to theft, robbery, or extortion, but now firing has called into question the law-and-order situation in one of Asia’s largest industrial belts.”

According to Patil, police are facing serious manpower issues as a result of which such things are increasing.

A case has been filed at Mahalunge MIDC Police station under unidentified individuals under BNS section 109 (Attempt to murder) and further investigation is underway.