Stock shortage leads to no vax drive for second consecutive day in Pune

Pune: Officials have confirmed that there would be no Covid-19 vaccination dive in the district on Tuesday which means that the campaign has been halted for two consecutive days. The administration has cited stock shortage for the vaccination disruption. Health officials said that the new stock is likely to arrive by Tuesday afternoon which would be distributed to centres and the drive would resume by Wednesday.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol tweeted on Monday that there would be no vaccination drive at any of the centres on Tuesday as there is no available stock in the city. Similarly, PCMC has also cancelled its vaccination drive due to the same reason.

Deputy director of health services Dr Sanjay Deshmukh said, “There was no vaccination drive in the entire district on Monday as well as on Tuesday it will remain cancelled as we do not have available stocks. We are expecting to get fresh stock by Tuesday afternoon which would then be dispatched to the centres by Tuesday night. The drive would resume on Wednesday. We are expecting to get above 18,000 to 25,000 Covishield doses by tomorrow.”

As of May 16, Pune district has seen a total of 2,616,521 doses being administered of which 291,998 were given to frontline workers and 227,095 to healthcare workers as both first and second dose, 49,377 as first dose to those aged between 18-44 years and 2,048,051 as first and second dose to those aged above 45 years.