News / Cities / Pune News / Stop construction activity if PMC can’t supply water: Supriya Sule

Stop construction activity if PMC can’t supply water: Supriya Sule

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 25, 2023 08:02 AM IST

The Baramati MP said the current administration has failed to act on civic issues such as drinking water, roads, traffic, garbage, and potholes

Supriya Sule, Baramati MP and NCP working president visited the city on Friday and met with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar, addressing critical concerns over water supply planning and measures to tackle air pollution in the city.

During the meetings held with the civic authorities, Sule got aggressive over civic apathy and asked the PMC administration to stop giving permissions for new constructions if they were not able to provide ample drinking water.
During the meetings held with the civic authorities, Sule got aggressive over civic apathy and asked the PMC administration to stop giving permissions for new constructions if they were not able to provide ample drinking water.

“Citizens are getting water through water tankers but not through taps. It means that there is enough water stock, but the administration is unconcerned about supplying it to the citizens. Stop issuing building permits if PMC believes they will be unable to provide water,” Sule said.

“Despite multiple attempts by the NCP to solve the issues, the administration has failed to resolve these pending issues. In response, we will gherao the Municipal Corporation building on December 1,” Sule said.

She further added that the Maharashtra government is in no hurry to hold Municipal Corporation elections even as citizens are suffering due to inept administrations.

“There is little control over the administration as the elected members are absent in the local bodies, primarily the Municipal Corporation and the Zilla Parishad. The State government cares little about the civic issues faced by citizens across the state,” Sule added.

