Stricter restrictions will be back in Pune if crowd seen during Ganeshotsav: Pawar

Pune: Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar warned of imposing more Covid restrictions if safety norms are found flouted during the Ganesh festival. Following the weekly Covid review meeting on Friday, Pawar announced no new restrictions during the Ganeshotsav, but return of impositions if crowds are seen on the first day of the festival. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune police have already issued guidelines to celebrate the 10-day festival as per the Covid protocol.

“In Pune, there is a tradition to visit Ganpati pandals throughout the night. People come to see the decorations, displays and live skits. However, this year the mandals are keeping the celebrations simple because of the Covid situation. People’s representatives and officials are in contact with each other. Failure to manage crowd control on the first day of the festival will see return of stricter norms from second day onwards. I request residents and Ganesh mandals to not let this happen,” said Pawar.

On Tuesday, Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police, issued rules and regulations for the upcoming 10-day Ganpati festival which begins on September 10. No processions on the first or the last day will be allowed this year. The police have urged temples having big sanctum to not move the idols to mandaps. The height of public idols is limited to four feet, while household idols cannot cross two feet in height, according to the police rules. The puja cannot be attended by more than five people who are required to follow sanitisation, wear mask and observe social distancing. The police have also urged mandals to not put up huge displays or live skits.”

“This festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in Pune and all over the state. I request people to follow Covid safety measures,” said Pawar.

More vaccine doses administered in August than July

“In July, 1,781,000 vaccine doses were administered in Pune district. Our efforts are to increase the count every month. The figure in August was 1,880,000 vaccine doses,” said Pawar.