PUNE: Under pressure from protests by various student groups, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has assured that the results of the 40th State Eligibility Test (SET) will be announced by August 30. The written assurance followed a large-scale demonstration led by various student groups on Tuesday. Student groups’ agitation forces SPPU to announce SET result by Aug 30

The SET exam, held on June 15, is a crucial qualifying test for aspiring assistant professors. Over 90,000 candidates from Maharashtra and Goa appeared for the exam. As per University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, passing the SET is mandatory for teaching positions, making timely result declaration critical.

Despite the importance of the exam, the results had not been released even after two months, sparking frustration among candidates. On Tuesday, hundreds of student activists staged a sit-in demonstration outside the SET office on SPPU’s campus, demanding immediate action.

Following the protest, Registrar Jyoti Bhakre met with students and issued a formal assurance that results would be declared by the promised date.

Student activists hailed the outcome as a “major victory” and urged the university to prevent such delays in the future.