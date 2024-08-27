Students get another chance to appear for exams 

As the academic session completion period of many students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has ended, the examination department of the varsity has blocked the PRN Number of these students. However, as per the instructions given by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and as per the approval given by the SPPU examination council, two exam opportunities have been made available to the students of some courses. It will also prevent the educational loss of these students. As per the information given by SPPU, colleges should take all measures to guide the students keeping in mind the semester completion period published by the university. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the rules of the University Grants Commission, students are required to complete the degree course within a certain period.

“Now the university has provided an opportunity for PRN unblocked students to appear for October November 2024 and March April 2025 exams. The applications of these students will be filled in a phased manner. Also, the examination of these students will be held within the scheduled period,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination department head.

