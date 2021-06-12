Students heave a sigh of relief as libraries in Pune city can reopen with 50% capacity from June 14

Many students who are preparing for competitive exams have heaved a sigh of relief as study circles and libraries in the city can reopen with up to 50 per cent capacity from Monday (June 14).

As Pune is an educational hub students from across the country come here for studies and the majority make use of libraries.

“It is good news for all of us, as libraries would start with 50 per cent capacity and now more students would return to Pune for studies,” said Ruksana Patil Shaikh, a student.

“Currently, there are no major examination schedules declared by the MPSC and students coming from the rural areas are staying back for pre-monsoon agriculture works. Still, study circles and libraries play a major role in students lives in Pune and we are happy to return,” said she said.

There are around 2,500 small and big study circles and libraries in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

Students from across the state and even from other states, come to Pune for studying and doing preparation for various competitive exams. There are various facilities available at these libraries right from air condition, separate desk, Wi-Fi and many more. So students prefer to go and study in this silent and peaceful environment for studying.

“The decision taken by the state government today is welcomed and it will give much-needed relief to several library and study circle owners in the city. Due to both the lockdowns hundreds of libraries shut down, there was no money left to pay the rents and even students were not coming to Pune due to fear of Covid-19. Now, we hope that the situation improves and students return to the city,” said Ajaiz Shaikh, president of the Abhyasika Owners Association Maharashtra Rajya, who also is the owner of ‘Readers club’ study circle in Pune.