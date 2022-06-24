Home / Cities / Pune News / Students of Class 1-12 to have 100 per cent syllabus
pune news

Students of Class 1-12 to have 100 per cent syllabus

Due to the pandemic, the syllabus was slashed to reduce the stress on the students. But now schools are reopening and the normal academic year has started. And so full syllabus will be taught from this academic year, said officials
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, 25 per cent syllabus was slashed as classes were conducted online. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, 25 per cent syllabus was slashed as classes were conducted online. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 11:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The education department, on Friday, issued a government resolution stating, that for the academic year 2022-23, 100 per cent syllabus for Class 1 to Class 12 will be implemented.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, 25 per cent syllabus was slashed as classes were conducted online. However, now offline classes have resumed.

Education officials said in the last two years, the syllabus was slashed as classes were held online for students.

“Due to online classes, the syllabus was slashed. The exams were also conducted online. Due to the pandemic, the syllabus was slashed to reduce the stress on the students. But now schools are reopening and the normal academic year has started. And so full syllabus will be taught from this academic year,” said education department officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The CM also suggested the use of modern technology by farmers to increase productivity. (Pic for representation)

    Agriculture can make U.P. a trillion-dollar economy in next five years: Yogi

    Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that agriculture and allied sectors could play a key role in making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy in next five years. Agriculture, he pointed out, had immense potential for growth in the state. Yogi was addressing a seminar on “Roadmap for Development of Agriculture and Allied Sector in Uttar Pradesh,” with top agriculture scientists and progressive farmers, among others, participating in the programme.

  • The drones were flown over Andharban valley but nothing concrete emerged during the area scan, said rural police. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    No trace yet of 22-year-old missing Pune biker

    Pune rural police, along with Shivdurg Mitra Mandal, Lonavla, deployed two drones and scanned over a 10 km area of Andharban forest trail in Tamhini ghat to trace 22-year-old mechanical engineer and bike enthusiast Omkar Shete. Shete went missing on the morning of June 18 after he left his Shukrawar peth residence for a solo bike ride to Tamhini ghat.

  • Social activist Sandeep Khardekar said thieves break open locks and steal goods from storages belonging to the Moghes, one of the oldest families conducting the last rites at the ghat. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    146 utensils belonging to priest conducting last rites stolen

    Copper, silver and steel utensils belonging to a priest named Prashant Moghe, who performs the last rites of deceased, were stolen from Omkareshwar ghat recently. Social activist Sandeep Khardekar has written to Pune commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta to look into the issue. On June 24, 146 small and big utensils made of copper, silver and steel were found stolen from the ghat.

  • n June 21, the squad arrested four suspects who had planned to rob warkaris and during interrogation found that they were involved in similar offences and an FIR was lodged against them at Panvel police Station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Fifty arrested for stealing gold valuables from warkaris

    The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch has arrested 50 people, including a juvenile and twelve women, for carrying out thefts during palkhi procession under different police stations of the commissionerate during the past three days. The arrests took place on Friday evening and FIRs were lodged the same day. A special squad was constituted to take prompt action against thieves targeting warkaris. At Chikhali police station, an accused identified as Prem Mukesh Bamnayak was arrested.

  • The CoEP chartered in 1854, is the third oldest engineering college in Asia. In 2003-04, the CoEP was granted total autonomy (academic, administrative, managerial and financial) by the then state government along with appointment of late Dr F C Kohli as chairman of the board of governors of the institute in 2004. (HT FILE)

    CoEP bestowed ‘Unitary Technological Public University’ status by state govt

    After trying for the past many years, the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) has finally got 'Unitary Technological Public University' status from the Maharashtra government. While the official notification was issued on June 21, an announcement to this effect was made on Friday by state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant. Ever since the CoEP was granted autonomy in 2003-04, it has been trying to get the said status.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out