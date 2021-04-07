Students of Classes 9, 11 to be promoted without exams

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra state education department announced that students of Classes 9 and 11 will be promoted directly without any examination.

Priya Salunkhe, a student of Class 9 from a Pune-based school said that there was a lot of confusion initially, but now she is happy with the decision.

“Earlier there was no clarity about the exams. Now that the exams are cancelled, I feel much better. The whole year we have adjusted to online education and with the ongoing confusion on whether the exam will be conducted or not there was a lot of stress. The decision is good. I can now fully focus on class 10 syllabus as it matters more,” said Salunkhe.

Amruta Kulkarni, a parent of a Class 9 student said that the school exam timetable was just out.

“The students were very anxious and confused because of the uncertainty, but the decision is welcomed. However, I feel at an individual school level, schools should continue taking tests so that the child builds confidence, and the doubts of the student will be clarified. This will also ensure that students know how much they have understood the syllabus as class 9 is important for concepts that are later taught in class 11 but now that the burden of exams are over, students can start focusing on Class 10 and Class 12,” said Kulkarni.

Archana Kakade, Pune-based parent whose son is in Class 11 this year said that the colleges have just started, and the first online unit test is scheduled in April.

“There is a lot of confusion and especially among Class 11 students. The academic year started late due to the admission process. If it was not for private coaching, my son would have faced a lot of challenges for this year. The syllabus in the coaching was completed fairly quickly and this has helped my son,” said Kakade.

She further added that students from other streams like Commerce and Arts are facing a lot of issues.

“Class 11 is the base for many important concepts. Now that the burden of exams for this year are over, the child can focus on Class 12th completely and the competitive exams,” said Kakade.