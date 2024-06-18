Students prefer professional over traditional degree courses

First-year admissions to prominent colleges in Pune show a rising preference for professional degree courses over traditional courses. Students are preferring to take admission to BBA, B.A. (Economics) and B.Sc. (Computer Science) courses over traditional courses. A large number of students is preferring to take admission to commerce. (HT PHOTO)

The Class 12 results of the state board were declared early this year on May 21 after which the admission process for various graduation courses in prominent colleges and private universities began. Not only are students preferring job-oriented courses over plain graduation in arts, commerce or science, there is not much response to graduation in science this year as a large number of students is preferring to take admission to commerce.

S P College principal professor, Sunil Gaikwad, said, “This year, we are getting a good response for commerce and arts graduation courses while there is not much response to science graduation course. A large number of students has taken admission to arts as most of them are preparing for competitive exams. Our cutoff for the first list was above 90% for arts this year while for commerce, it was 89%. As there was poor response to science graduation, the cutoff was less than 70%.”

While Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said, “We are getting huge demand for professional graduation courses like fashion technology, animation, computer science and BBA this year. Students are not going for traditional graduation as they want to go for courses that will give them immediate job opportunities on completion.”

Aditya Kanhere, a student, said, “I competed my Class 12 from the commerce stream and have now taken admission to the BBA course rather than going for a plain commerce graduation. In future if I do an MBA, it will be beneficial for my career.”

Another student, Neha Solanki, said, “Rather than going for traditional courses, our entire group has taken admission to Bachelor in Computer Science which is equivalent to a degree in computer engineering. Also, we can make a career in the information technology (IT) sector and get high paying jobs after completion of the course.”