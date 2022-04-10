Students seek better hostel, canteen facilities at SPPU
As the universities and colleges in the state have resumed offline classes, students from rural areas are now returning to Pune for examination and study purposes. At the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) students are facing several issues related to the hostel, reading halls and other issues for which the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other student organisations held protests.
“On Saturday, we held a protest at the main building of SPPU for various demands, said Anil Thombare, ABVP Pune division head.
“A majority of students studying in various departments come from rural areas, they are dependent on university hostel for accommodations, but the hostel admissions have not been started with full capacity. The reading halls in the hostel premises should be opened for students to study, the quality of the food in the university premises canteens needs to be improved and an e-vehicle facility for students should be started,” he said.
The colleges and universities in Pune reopened on February 1 this year.
Accommodation is one of the major issues which students are worried about and they are forced to stay in rented flats.
“I had applied for accommodation facility at university hostel but I have not got it yet. Currently, I am sharing a flat with four other friends. We have a monthly rent of ₹15,000 and each one of us has to pay ₹3,000. I come from a farmer’s family and cannot afford to pay ₹3,000 per month,” said Mahesh Salunkhe a second-year B.Sc student from SPPU.
Another student Monica Jedhe said, “Our online semester examination is underway and when we go to university for classes, the food available at the canteens is not up to the mark. Also, the SPPU refectory should be started for students.”
SPPU pro-vice-chancellor Prof NS Umrani said, “We have spoken with the students and took their points related to the student facilities and improvements in the university premises. We will consider them and work on it.”
An organisation’s passion for butterflies drives a community for the fluttering beauties
PUNE A fast growing concrete jungle has rendered seeing butterflies fluttering around small garden patches a rare treat for city dwellers. With the 'Bring Back Butterflies' initiative however, one can now see these colourful insects flying around flowers in bloom in garden patches made just for them at Vimannagar societies. Imagine creating a butterfly garden in your residential society and living with butterflies of all colours and forms.
“Save Soil” campaign: Session on soil degradation held at HAL, Lucknow
Volunteers of “Save Soil” movement conducted a session on soil degradation for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited dignitaries here recently. The aim was to spread awareness on the significance of saving soil. Launched by spiritual teacher Sadhguru, the “Save Soil” movement aims to rally citizens across the globe to raise their voice in support of preventing soil extinction in their countries.
Summer’s here and Puneites are all set to take the plunge
As swimming pools were allowed to open from March 4, after a gap of two years, there has been a demand for swimming pool membership, especially in view of the summer. Narendra Acharekar, coach, Harmony Aquatic Club, Kothrud said, “Positive atmosphere is returning back to swimming pools as swimmers are coming without any fear. Although, children are still not coming in large numbers, response has increased for the first time in the last two years.”
After Tina Dabi, IAS officer Shailbala Martin's wedding is in news; here's why
It's not only the wedding of IAS couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande, but also the marriage of 56-year-old IAS officer Shailbala Martin has become a talk of the town. Martin will soon enter into wedlock with senior journalist Rakesh Pathak, 57, soon. While Indore resident Martin is single, a resident of Gwalior, Pathak, is a father of two daughters. Pathak lost his first wife seven years ago.
Pune district reports 31 new Covid cases on Sunday
As per the state health department, Pune district reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. Pune city reported 12 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,105 and the death toll stood at 9,708. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported seven new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,379 and the toll stood at 3,627.
