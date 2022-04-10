Students seek better hostel, canteen facilities at SPPU

As the universities and colleges in the state have resumed offline classes, students from rural areas are now returning to Pune for examination and study purposes. At the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) students are facing several issues related to the hostel, reading halls and other issues for which the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other student organisations held protests.

“On Saturday, we held a protest at the main building of SPPU for various demands, said Anil Thombare, ABVP Pune division head.

“A majority of students studying in various departments come from rural areas, they are dependent on university hostel for accommodations, but the hostel admissions have not been started with full capacity. The reading halls in the hostel premises should be opened for students to study, the quality of the food in the university premises canteens needs to be improved and an e-vehicle facility for students should be started,” he said.

The colleges and universities in Pune reopened on February 1 this year.

Accommodation is one of the major issues which students are worried about and they are forced to stay in rented flats.

“I had applied for accommodation facility at university hostel but I have not got it yet. Currently, I am sharing a flat with four other friends. We have a monthly rent of ₹15,000 and each one of us has to pay ₹3,000. I come from a farmer’s family and cannot afford to pay ₹3,000 per month,” said Mahesh Salunkhe a second-year B.Sc student from SPPU.

Another student Monica Jedhe said, “Our online semester examination is underway and when we go to university for classes, the food available at the canteens is not up to the mark. Also, the SPPU refectory should be started for students.”

SPPU pro-vice-chancellor Prof NS Umrani said, “We have spoken with the students and took their points related to the student facilities and improvements in the university premises. We will consider them and work on it.”