Study group formed to study BDP, hilltop and hill slope

As the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had different rules for hilltops and hill slopes along with Biodiversity Park (BDP), the state government has formed a group to study the guidelines related to the green belts. The group will also review private and government land falling under the reservation. (HT FILE)

The group will be headed by former IAS officer Ramanath Zaa, said minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal who took the initiative.

As the rules are different and landowners have different opinions, the special committee has been formed to study it.

Misal said, “The group will study suggestions and objections. The team will check the ground status of these reservations and whether they got executed on the ground.”

