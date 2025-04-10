Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Study group formed to study BDP, hilltop and hill slope

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2025 10:28 PM IST

The group will be headed by former IAS officer Ramanath Zaa, said minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal who took the initiative

As the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had different rules for hilltops and hill slopes along with Biodiversity Park (BDP), the state government has formed a group to study the guidelines related to the green belts.

The group will also review private and government land falling under the reservation. (HT FILE)
The group will also review private and government land falling under the reservation. (HT FILE)

The group will be headed by former IAS officer Ramanath Zaa, said minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal who took the initiative.

As the rules are different and landowners have different opinions, the special committee has been formed to study it.

Misal said, “The group will study suggestions and objections. The team will check the ground status of these reservations and whether they got executed on the ground.”

The group will also review private and government land falling under the reservation.

News / Cities / Pune / Study group formed to study BDP, hilltop and hill slope
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On