Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi
Sub-Committee to be formed to prevent fire accidents: Solapur district collector 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 21, 2025 06:28 AM IST

Presiding over a high-level review meeting on Tuesday at the district collectorate, Ashirwad emphasised the urgent need for coordinated safety measures in the MIDC area

In the wake of the devastating fire that claimed eight lives at a towel factory in the Akkalkot Road MIDC, Solapur district collector Kumar Ashirwad has directed the formation of a dedicated subcommittee to prevent such tragedies in the future. 

The meeting was attended by officials from the Municipal Corporation, the fire department, the power distribution company, the disaster management team, and representatives of the Solapur Powerloom Association.   (HT)
The meeting was attended by officials from the Municipal Corporation, the fire department, the power distribution company, the disaster management team, and representatives of the Solapur Powerloom Association.   (HT)

To enhance emergency response capabilities, the collector also directed the establishment of a water feeder point in the MIDC area to facilitate quick refilling of fire tenders.  

To enhance emergency response capabilities, the collector also directed the establishment of a water feeder point in the MIDC area to facilitate quick refilling of fire tenders. 

Municipal Commissioner Sachin Ombase also stressed that workers should not be allowed to reside within industrial premises, highlighting concerns related to building safety and power infrastructure. 

News / Cities / Pune / Sub-Committee to be formed to prevent fire accidents: Solapur district collector 
