Sunetra inaugurates auditorium at Baramati, Supriya raises plaint with CM 

Baramati Member of Parliament and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has raised concerns with chief minister Eknath Shinde over protocol not being followed during the inauguration of development works in Baramati. The auditorium at Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Medical College was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, who had contested the Lok Sabha polls against Sule. Baramati MP and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has raised concerns with chief minister Eknath Shinde over protocol not being followed during inauguration of development works in Baramati. (HT)

On the development, Sule expressed her dissatisfaction on social media, stating, “The auditorium was inaugurated on Tuesday, but the banner for the event did not include the names of Sharad Pawar, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and myself. As per protocol, the names of all these representatives should have been included. Moreover, we were not even invited to the programme.”

She added, “It seems clear that protocol was not followed. The country is governed by the Constitution of India, and if there are any changes in protocol, especially in Maharashtra, we should be informed.”

Sunetra Pawar, who contested and lost the Lok Sabha election against Sule, was later appointed as a Rajya Sabha MP. Following the government’s decision to invite Sunetra Pawar for the inauguration without mentioning or inviting senior leaders like Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, Sule expressed her displeasure and shared the inauguration banner on social media, pointing it out to the CM Shinde and questioning the breach of protocol.