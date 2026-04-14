Sunetra Pawar flags PMC ward restructuring, writes to CM to seeks review

Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar has objected to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) proposed restructuring of regional ward offices, flagging concerns over inconvenience to citizens and seeking a review of the decision in a letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The move comes amid political opposition to the changes. Nilesh Nikam, leader of Opposition in PMC, alleged that the restructuring was driven by political considerations. (HT)

In her communication, Pawar pointed out that the changes to long-standing ward boundaries could disrupt access to civic services, especially for residents in rapidly growing areas such as Wagholi, Kharadi, Dhanori and Kalas. She said that the existing ward structure has been in place for years and any alteration must prioritise administrative efficiency and public convenience.

Taking note of the letter written on March 5, Fadnavis has this week sought a clarification from the municipal commissioner regarding the rationale behind the restructuring and its impact on citizens.

The move comes amid political opposition to the changes. Nilesh Nikam, leader of Opposition in PMC, alleged that the restructuring was driven by political considerations. “We had raised objections earlier as well. The changes appear to be aimed at altering ward combinations to influence which party gets key posts in certain ward offices,” he said.

Nikam said the reshuffle has led to practical difficulties for residents. “People from Wagholi are now expected to approach the Yerawada ward office, while those near Yerawada are being directed to Ahmednagar Road. This is causing unnecessary inconvenience,” he said.

Sunil Tingre, NCP city unit president, said he had taken up the issue with Pawar, highlighting the public inconvenience. “The earlier ward structure dates back to 2007 and was functioning smoothly. Now, residents from Kalas and Dhanori will have to travel to Ahmednagar Road, while those from Wagholi and Kharadi will be mapped to Yerawada. Many will have to change multiple buses just to access basic civic services,” he said.

While civic officials confirmed receipt of communication from the chief minister and deputy chief minister, they declined to comment on record.

The issue has gained administrative and political traction, with the state government expected to seek a detailed explanation before any further implementation of the restructuring plan.