Sunetra Pawar visits home of Vidip Jadhav, who died alongside Ajit Pawar

Pune: Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar on Monday visited the family of Vidip Jadhav, the security guard who died in the aircraft mishap that also claimed the life of NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and assured them of full support. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar pays a condolence visit to the family of the late PSO Vidhit Jadhav, who was killed in the Baramati charter plane crash that also claimed the life of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, in Karad on Monday. (NCP MEDIA/ANI VIDEO GRAB)

Within two days after taking oath as deputy CM, Pawar travelled to Taradgaon village in Phaltan tehsil of Satara district, where she met Jadhav’s wife, son and other family members.

Expressing solidarity, she assured them that she would stand with the family in every difficulty and extended personal and organisational support. “I am with you in every difficulty,” she told the family.

Jadhav, who was part of Ajit Pawar’s security detail and served in the police force, was travelling with the NCP leader when the accident occurred. A photograph clicked by Jadhav with Ajit Pawar during the journey had gone viral on social media after the tragedy, drawing public attention to the guard’s role and his family’s loss.

Earlier in the day, Sunetra Pawar visited Karad to pay homage at the memorial of Yashwantrao Chavan, Maharashtra’s first chief minister, a tradition she followed before beginning her public engagements. Former governor Shrinivas Patil, NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare and party workers accompanied her.

On Sunday, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar had also visited Jadhav’s residence to console the family. Rohit Pawar assured them that he would personally take responsibility for the education of Jadhav’s children. He requested the family to decide on the school and other academic requirements, stating that he would ensure all expenses and arrangements were taken care of.

The visits underline the political and personal outreach by leaders across factions of the Pawar family in the aftermath of the accident that has shaken Maharashtra’s political circles.