Sunil Mehta of Mehta Publications passes away

PUNE Sunil Mehta, the managing director of Mehta Publishing House and a former executive of the Marathi Publishers’ Association, passed away on Wednesday, aged 56, due to a brief illness, family members said.

Mehta was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the last 10 days. He is survived by his father, wife, sister and two children.

Hailed as a prominent personality in the world of Marathi publishing, Mehta, gave the industry a new impetus by aligning SOPs on par with the international publishing world.

It was in 1976, that his father Anil Mehta established Mehta Publishing House, which has an active backlist of over 4,500 titles. Mehta Publishing House is Kknown for its strong fiction and narrative nonfiction list.

It was Sunil Mehta who not only gave a new lease of life to veteran authors but was instrumental in bringing to Marathi the works of many international celebrities like Jeffrey Archer, Michael Creighton, Frederick Forsyth, Robin Cook, Alistair McLean, John Grisham, Ian Fleming, Dan Brown, Deborah Ellis, Lee Child and Jhumpa Lahiri, apart from Taslima Nasreen, Sudha Murthy, Arun Shourie, Khushwant Singh, and Chetan Bhagat.

Having started with the publishing of only Marathi titles, Sunil Mehta then began publishing Marathi translations of books from all genres.

He also brought the works of writers like SL Bhairappa, Shivram Karantha, Gulzar, Arundhati Roy, and Osho, to Marathi readers.